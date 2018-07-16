Ibeto, Chinese Firm To Establish Cement Factories In Ebonyi

The Ibeto Groups and Sinomas Chinese Group of Companies say they have concluded plan to construct two high-capacity cement factories in Nkalagu and Effium communities of Ebonyi.

Chief Cletus Ibeto, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ibeto group of companies, disclosed this last Friday in Abakaliki when he led a delegation of both groups on a courtesy call on Governor David Umahi.

Ibeto, who is the lead partner of the projects, remarked that the first factory would be situated beside Nigerian Cement Company (NIGERCEM) Nkalagu to produce 9, 000 metric tonnes of cement per day.

“We are not going to remove anything from the old plant, but set up the new one beside the moribund factory.

“Nothing is going to be removed in the old plant and we will ensure that it is completed on record time.

“We will also commence another plant in Effium community but due to less availability of limestone deposit in the area, the factory will produce 3, 000 metric tonne of cement per day,” he said.

The business mogul remarked that the team will be steady at the project sites as preliminary works such designing would commence immediately.

“We would ensure that all agreement reached during the contact signing in 2015 are met as the factories will ensure rapid economic development of the areas and the state in general.

“I congratulate the state governor, David Umahi, for his infrastructure strides and pray that he assumes higher positions of authority in the country on completing his second tenure in 2023,” he said.

Mr Chen Gong, Vice-President of Sinoma Construction company, sought the collaboration of the people to achieve the objective which he described as ‘Herculean’.

“We pledge to respect the laws and cultures of the areas the factories will be sited and ensure that the projects become monumental blessing to the people,” he said.

Umahi, in his response, thanked the team for the visit, noting that the state government would provide adequate security for the actualisation of the objectives of the project.