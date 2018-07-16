Group To Train Graduates On Digital Marketing

The Nigeria Programme Director, Digify PRO Nigeria, Mrs Florence Olumodimu says the non-governmental organisation would train the next generation of digital talents on digital marketing for easy accessibility to jobs.

Olumodimu told The Tide’s source that the training would begin on July 16, an eight-week intensive digital marketing training, facilitated by Digify Africa and supported by Facebook.

She said that the programme would equip 20 smart Nigerian graduates between the ages of 20 and 30, who were not currently in full-time employment with key skills to enter the digital workplace.

She said: “Our end goal is to inject the Nigerian advertising industry with well trained DigifyPRO graduates, who will bring with them a new burst of energy and critical cutting-edge skills.

“After the eight-week programme, each of the 20 beneficiaries would be put in one of the Nigeria’s top marketing communication agencies for an internship of three months.

“The training will hold at Facebook NG hub No 8, Montgomery Road, Yaba, Lagos at 1 p.m. and it is free for all participants’’.

She said the programme was designed to give trainees practical hands on experience and will cover topics such as: vocational and workplace skills; agency processes; customer care; client services, digital marketing.

Others are: analytics and measurement, social media, brand reputation management, content and email marketing, user experience, paid advertising, search engine optimisation.

“The response from industry experts and agencies has been impressive with more than 25 agencies already accepting to take on our prospective graduates upon completion of the training,’’ she said.

The source reports that Digify PRO Nigeria is a subsidiary of Digify Africa PRO, a digital training, non-governmental organisation, which deals with youth digital training with support from Facebook.

Digify Africa launched in Nigeria and Kenya in 2016, offers practical, real-world learning experiences that are delivered by young digital professionals.

Digify PRO has been running in South Africa since 2014 and has graduated more than 500 digital professionals into the South African marketing, advertising and small scale businesses.