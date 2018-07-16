Grab Opportunities In Maritime Sector, Monarch Charges Youth

The Paramamount Ruler of Oro-Esara kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze S.O. Worlu has charged the people of the area to key into available opportunities in the maritime industry.

Eze Worlu gave the charge at his palace in Rumuokurushi, during a one-day seminar organised by Charkin Maritime Offshore and Safety Centre at the weekend.

While noting that the seminar was organised for representatives of the 18 communities that make up the Esara kingdom, the paramount ruler appealed to government agencies and well meaning individuals of the area to come forward and sponsor youths in the kingdom in the Charkin Maritime Institute to gainfully engage them and reduce poverty in the kingdom.

He hinted that already, plans have been concluded for the establishment of the Council of Chiefs of the Esara kingdom, noting that “this is part of efforts by the kingdom to create empowerment opportunities for the youths of the area.

In his address, the chairman of Charkin Maritime Offshore and Safety Centre, Sir Charles Wami enjoined the people of the State, particularly, the people of Ikwerre extraction to grab the opportunities that abound in the maritime industry, if they must attain a better quality of life and excel in their chosen endevours.

“There are opportunities in the maritime industry capable of generating huge revenues both for the State and the LGA,” he said, adding that there was a shortage of seafarers globally.

