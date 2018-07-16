FG’s Security Infrastructure Focused On Rigging 2019 Polls, Wike Alleges

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that national security has degenerated beyond measures because the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has re-focused the nation’s security infrastructure towards rigging the 2019 general elections.

Wike also stated that the anti-society stance of the Nigeria Police Force has made it necessary for state police to emerge.

He spoke in a special interview at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday.

He said: “Why will there not be insecurity? Those who are supposed to fight crime are working towards rigging the 2019 General Elections. You have sent 30,000 policemen to Ekiti, no wonder herdsmen and militiamen are killing in other places.

“You moved 30,000 policemen to a state. This has allowed other states to be porous. In focusing on 2019, they have allowed their major security function not to be tackled. Every day in their meetings they talk about how to take over states”.

Wike disclosed that the APC-led Federal Government was recruiting more policemen specifically to rig the 2019 General Elections in selected states.

“They even sent policemen for special training on how to rig 2019 General Elections. What is happening in Ekiti State is nothing compared to what they will do in 2019.

“A government that came to power with the claim that Nigeria voted for them no longer wants to allow people to vote in 2019”, he said.

The governor noted that the APC-led Federal Government was against the conduct of credible elections in Ekiti State because the party was not popular with the Ekiti people.

He accused the APC-led Federal Government of using the police and other security agencies to molest and intimidate voters in PDP strongholds in Ekiti State.

Wike said that based on the security intelligence at his disposal, the APC-led Federal Government has concluded plans to use the Ekiti method on Rivers State in 2019.

He said: “To defend this democracy is a duty that we are ready to undertake. You cannot push the people to this level. They are pushing people to self defence. If they can do that to a sitting governor, what will happen in 2019.

“They want Rivers State by all means, even if it means killing 500 people. But they will die, not us. We are prepared for the elections because we have something to tell the people. The APC-led Federal Government has nothing to tell the people, so they are afraid. The only instrument the APC-led Federal Government has is coercion, force, brutality”.

The governor noted that Rivers people would defend their mandate, pointing out that the antics and use of force by the APC-led Federal Government would fail woefully in the state.

He said that more than any other time in the history of the country, state police has become vital, and commended the National Assembly for taking steps in that direction.

“On our own, we have set up the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps. The agency is presently recruiting and the security agencies will be required to profile her operatives. By September, they will fully take off”, he added.