Expert Calls For Collaboration On Commodity Export

The Chief Executive Officer, Multimix Export House, Dr Obiora Madu has called for increased cooperation among commodity exporters to boost their competitive advantage and non-oil export.

Madu made the call during an Agro-Commodity Export Master Class organised by the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) and Multimix Global Learning Center.

He said that forging partnership would assist exporters to achieve speedy market access, growth and expansion in a rapidly changing world.

“The international market is ruthless, selective and fiercely competitive and only well-constructed corporate alliances can help exporters’ pool expertise, enter new markets, share financial risk and get products and services to market faster.

“Export joint ventures offer firms the opportunity to reduce costs which is of utmost benefits for small and medium sized firms that are either new to exporting or have limited export experience.

“The ability to reduce export costs and risks is especially important when considering entry into a new or complex export market,” he said.

According to him, from available statistics, only few countries in the world can match Nigeria’s endowment in natural resources.

“The country boasts of some of the finest deposits of oil and natural gas, a rainforest belt that offers the best cash crops and hardwood, a savanna region with very large tons of oil seeds, coffee, chilies, spices and abundant solid mineral resources,” he said.

The Master Class focuses on export commodities like Sesame seeds, Ginger, Cashew Nuts, Shea Nuts/Butter, processed Vegetable & Food Products.

It was designed for produce merchants, infant exporters, existing exporters, commodity brokers, foreign buyers, investors, financiers and government export facilitating and inspection agencies.