ECOWAS To Host 2018 Diplomatic Sports In Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will host the 2018 Diplomatic Sports Competition, Moses Essien, Chairman, Organising Committee of Diplomatic Sports said.

Essien told newsmen that the event which would hold from October 6 to October 13 at the National Stadium was in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that all member countries were expected to take part in the glamorous championship.

“We have been having meetings with the Europeans Union members, ECOWAS members and Commissions; we want to make the participating country to be well informed about the event.

“We have been working hard to make the second edition more interesting than the first. We have more than 10 sports to feature in this year’s event.

“This platform of diplomatic sports facilitates the strengthening of direct cordial relations between the ECOWAS, European Union, Commissions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,’’ he said

Essien said the competition will end on Oct. 13 with a dinner, which would witness the presentation of medals, trophies and other prizes to deserving recipients.

He said the ministry would ensure that participants had a sense of integration and unity which was the guiding spirit of the competition.