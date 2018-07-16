46 Students Graduate From Oil Firm’s Educational Programme …As School Bags Excellence Award

About 46 students of

Showers Christian High School have graduated from the 2018 edition of the Catch Dem Young Education initiative of Total E & P Nigeria Limited

The “Catch Dem Young” initiative is an educational programme of Total E & P Nigeria Limited for its host communities in Egi and other ONELGA communities and anchored by Showers Christian High School, Port Harcourt to among other things develop the educational potential for students in junior and secondary schools in the area.

Speaking at a sendforth ceremony organised by the school in Igbo Etche last Saturday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the school, Mrs Emilia Akpan stated that the first set of Catch Dem Young (CDY) scholars, the 2013 class had graduated from various universities and with outstanding grades in their different courses.

She opined that the commendable performances of the students of the school who passed through the programme had validated their belief in the necessity of laying a solid foundation in every child’s education.

She disclosed that in 2017, the school recorded the best results in WAEC and Cambridge with students from the school posting 5As and 4Bs, adding that in the BCEC 2017, Rivers State Junior School Examinations, two students of the school, Holy Ike and Progress had 100% passes, scoring a record maximum pass grades of 14As in 14 subjects.

“On the 30th of June, the school received an “out- standing Cambridge Learners Award “best across four Cambridge International a level subjects, which placed us in 1st position in Nigeria, for the 2016 Cambridge International Examinations.

“To achieve the outstanding Award, Francis Anyanwu, the valedictorian of the class 2017 produced outstanding grades in four subjects. Francis was challenged to do better or match the grades posted by previous students”, she added.

Mrs Akpan averred that mental discipline and non- cheating policy of the school were instrumental to the huge successes and achievements the school has recorded since established.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Board of Governor, Engr A. Akpan expressed gratitude to God for making the day a huge success adding that education is a tripod partnership anchored on parents, child and the school. The chairman while congratulating the graduands, urged them to be good ambassadors of the school and remain focused in order to justify the huge resources put into their education.