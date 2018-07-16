‘2018 National Youth Table Tennis Championship’ll Be Outstanding’

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has pledged that players would come out in their best in the forthcoming national youth league championships.

The NTTF National Coach, Nasiru Bello told newsmen in Lagos that training was ongoing for the championships scheduled from July 28 to August 5 in Lagos.

He said that players would take advantage of the championships to distinguish themselves in order to make their state teams for the National Sports Festival (NSF).

The coach noted that the competition would take place at the NTTF Knock-Up Hall, National Stadium, Lagos.

“This league was introduced about three years ago and state associations grabbed the opportunity to expose their players to various events which has really helped them to improve.

“The NSF has not been held for couple of years; with the confirmation of the festival to hold in December, players will come out in their best to get identified.

“The league is a standard competition that requires competency,’’ he said.

Bello urged players to take advantage of the training to sharpen their skills.

According to him, the NTTF-organised training has morning and evening sessions to accommodate many players.

“We are going to have state teams and clubs that will take part in the league; players will be rated by points.

“The idea is to prepare them, encourage them to participate and build their confidence so that they can exhibit their talents and play favourably with their peers,’’ he added.

Tidesports source also reports that the NTTF-organised league is to give new players an opportunity to exhibit their talents and get identified for national and international championships.