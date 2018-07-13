WFTU,UnionsVow To Protect Aviation Workers’Rights

An executive member, Presidential Council of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU), Comrade Abdul Kareem Motajo has vowed that aviation unions in Nigeria would not relent in their pursuit for justice and rights of the country’s working community, whether serving, retired, public or private sector of the economy.

Motajo, the immediate past General Secretary in one of the aviation unions in the country, who disclosed this to airport correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa said he will not relent in efforts, but join forces with aviation union to ensure that workers rights are protected.

According to him, it is about time for workers’ unions and Nigerians to create and inculcate a motto or slogan to drive the country forward on the promotion of workers’ rights and welfare, just like how the “War against Indiscipline,” Good people Great Nation” was experimented.

He said that aviation unions deserve some accolades considering the level of sacrifices they make in ensuring that safety and security at the nation’s airports, which is the gate way to the country, are maintained.

The World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU), is a global body representing 113 million workers from 56 national organisations from 55 countries and 20 international organisations.

WFTU)was born to build people and institutions of repute, determined to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war and Mightmare of mankind, to reafairm faith in fundamental human rights.

It is also to employ international machinery for the promotion of the economic and social advancement of all people; and has remained the voice of the working people of the world for decades.

Corlins Walter