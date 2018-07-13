Umu Akoku Proclaims Egwu Ogba

In line with the customs

and tradition of Egi Nation, the Umu Akoku family of Erema town in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has proclaimed August 9, 2018 as date for this year’s Egwu Ogba (New Yam) festival.

The proclamation was done by a representative of the Umu Akoku Family, Elijah Obulor on behalf of Elder A. Emmanuel Obulor who is deceased, in the presence of the 17 communities of Egi Kingdom at the Erema town square.

Earlier, one of the oldest members of the Umu Akoku family, Elder Benin Anama told newsmen that it is the customary duty of the Umu Akoku family to proclaim the Egwu Ogba, stressing that the family has been doing this for centuries.

According to him, the Umu Akoku family holds the Ofor (staff) of Egi, stressing that with the proclamation, every community in Egi will announce it in its market places and town squares.

Meanwhile, the Eze Egi, Professor Anele Uzondu Wokoma has said that the August 9, 2018 would signal the beginning of a new year for the Egi Nation.

Eze Wokoma who stated this in an interview with newsmen said that by the proclamation, the Egi Nation will be welcoming the New Year 2019.

The monarch also said that the Umu Akoku family has the traditional heritage to proclaim the Egwu Ogba, stressing that the family has carried out this function for over 500 years.

According to him, from the nineth of August 2018, old yams will be disposed off throughout Egi and Ogbaland, while new ones would be eaten.

Eze Wokoma further said that the ceremony is significant as it promotes unity and peace in the area.