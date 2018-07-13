RSG Impounds Vehicles Not Painted In State Colours

The Rivers State Ministry of Transport has commenced impounding of commercial vehicles not painted in the state colours.

Speaking to newsmen in his office in Port Harcourt, the State Commissioner for Transport, Hon Michael West said the time given to them had elapsed.

Hon West said two months ago the ministry gave instruction to commercial vehicle operators in the state to paint their vehicles in the state colours white, blue, white.

According to him, the impounding of the vehicles is due to the refusal of operators to comply with the instruction of the state government.

At the first instant we gave them one month which elapsed on the 4th of July, after which we extended it, because of much pleading.

“To our chargrium we noticed that they have refused to comply, and so we have no option but to enforce compliance through impounding these unpainted vehicles” he added.

According to him, a team had been deployed to the roads to impound any vehicle not painted in the state colours, adding that several of these vehicles have already been impounded.

He also said the ministry would continue to impound any defaulting vehicle until there was complete compliance by commercial operators within the state.

Hon West further emphasised that the injunction would help to curb crime as every commercial vehicle’s data would be fully registered.

He encouraged the public not to patronise any commercial vehicle that is not painted in the state colours, stressing that it is for their own safety.

Meanwhile, the chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Pst Ominiayebagha Duma Kalango has appealed to the state government to further extend the time.

“These commercial operators barely make profit, and so embarking on such an extra expenditure will be difficult for them”, he pleaded.

He appealed to the government to grant the union soft loan that would enable them carry out the painting of all commercial vehicles within the state.

Iragunima Benice