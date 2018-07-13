IT Expert Wants Govt To Involve Youth In Governance

An IT expert, Mrs Adeola Fasubaa, has urged government to give the youths a voice in governance inorder to be able to contribute their quota to economic development.

Fasubaa, the Chief Executive Officer, Oasis Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) made the call in an interview with newsmen in Abuja last Wednesday.

According to her, if the country must ensure accountability and transparency in governance, the youths also should be given a voice to air their opinions.

“Accountability and transparency, also means giving the youths a voice to be able to tell us what they require of the older generation.”

Fasubaa said that the youths could be taught and mentored appropriately in leadership through internet dialogue.

“Because there is no way you can get to the younger people apart from through the social media; that is what they concentrate on and that is how we can get across to them.

“The young people are into all kinds of social media platform such as Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and through these media we can give them a voice and raise better leaders tomorrow,’’ she said.

Fasubaa urged the telecom operators to bring down the prices of their products to enable the youths afford them and to include them as participants in national discourse.

She called on telecom companies to bring down the prices of their packages to ensure that the youths effectively articulate their problems.

“We know as adults that the issue of data is a problem and this is a hindrance for the youths; how can they have a voice if they don’t have access?

“So it is imperative that data prices should be reduced to enable youth’s involvement in governance.’’

Oasis Foundation is a UK based youth empowerment and advocacy organisation that engage in training and mentoring of youths in ICT skills to equip them to take up leadership positions.