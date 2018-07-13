Expert Cautions Against Use Of Anti-Biotics In Fish Farming

An agricultural expert, Mr. Adedesi Abiodum has cautioned fish farmers against the use of anti-biotics in breeding fish, say it has its disadvantages.

Abiodum who gave the advice recently in an interview in Port Harcourt said “though the use of anti-biotics has its advantages, it also has its disadvantages that are more dangerous to consumers”.

The National Secretary, Tilapia Agua-Culture Developers Association of Nigeria (TADAN) said remnants of such anti-biotics remain in fish and wreak havoc on human beings that consume such fish.

Anti-biotics is good in breeding fish, but t has negative side to it. There is a residue that drugs in the fish for about 12 days which eventually make such fish dangerous for consumption.

“Some local farmers also abuse the required dosage in administering that anti-biotics in fish cultivation”, the expert said.

He therefore called on the governments and relevant authorities to control the use and abuse of anti-biotics in fish farming.

He also called for intensified awareness campaign on dangers of using anti-biotics in fish cultivation across the boards.

According to him, “the abuse of dosage in administering anti-biotics on fish could develop serious disease in intestines”.

