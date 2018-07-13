Community Plans Rally For Return Of Peace

The people of Asarama clan in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State will on Sunday hold a thanksgiving rally for the return of peace to the area.

The community was riddled with cults-related crisis over five years ago with several lives and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

The Chairman of Asarama Council of Chiefs, Chief Herbert Isiendeng, who announced this in a General Assembly meeting said the thanksgiving was the redemption of their vow to appreciate God if peace returned to the area.

Chief Isiendeng said the thanksgiving would hold in Methodist Church of Nigeria and Church of God Mission respectively.

He said a special peace rally would be held at the community square, where all members of the clan would assemble to receive lectures on the need to embrace peace and harmony in the society and called on indigenes of the clan to attend the activities.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Community, Peace Committee, Mr Ezekiel Otogwung called on those who left the community as a result of the cult clashes to return and assured of the sustenance of the nascent peace in the area.

Otogwung urged parents to call their children and wards to order, saying that the community would not leave any stone unturned in stemming cult related activities.