Be Patriotic, Commissioner Charges 2018 Book Reviewers

Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, has kicked-off the 2018 Book Review of his Ministry, with a charge to participants to show commitment and patriotism in the exercise. This, he said, was necessary in order not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

Addressing the participants drawn from various primary and post primary schools in the state, the Commissioner warned that any participant who established contact with book publishers during or after the assignment will be blacklisted for betrayal of trust.

Gogo Jaja pointed out that, because of his commitment to excellent products from private and public schools, the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike refused to be involved in the choice of books for schools in the state.

“Therefore, no other individual has the right to recommend books for our schools”, the Commissioner warned.

According to him, History, which has been made compulsory in primary and secondary schools by the Federal Government will be taught along with Christian Religious Studies which is now a subject in schools in the state, next academic session.

The commissioner therefore charged the book reviewers to not only recommend to parents which books to buy but also identify how to check piracy and enable publishers get commensurate returns on their works.

The Commissioner said that while the Ministry of Education will not interfere with private schools running foreign curriculum, it was imperative that such curriculum should have local content. He said that the ministry will hold a meeting with private schools proprietors in this regard, ahead of the next academic session.

Over 147 teachers of various subjects are participating in the Book Review which will last three weeks.

According to the Director, Curriculum, in the State Ministry of Education, Mr. Wosu Onyebuchi, the Reviewers will recommend books on about 43 subjects from the over one million books on various subjects from various publishers.

Books by Macmillan, Longmans, Evans, Spectrum and other major publishers and individual authors are being reviewed by the participants.

Onyebuchi told The Tide that the new Basic and Senior Secondary curriculum has provided new subjects including Civic Education, Intro-Tech, French and Basic Science from which the participants will recommend books for national and state requirements in public/private schools for the next three years.