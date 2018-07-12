Women Protest Herdsmen Killings In PH

Some groups of women in Port Harcourt have carried out protest against incessant killings of innocent people in Nigeria.

Members of the Women Situation Room in Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter, a Non Governmental Organisation recently took to the streets of Port Harcourt with placards to register their displeasure over the wanton loss of lives of innocent citizens by alleged herdsmen from the Northern part of the country.

According to them, the recent killings of people by the herdsmen, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has become a source of worry.

Speaking to the press, the Coordinator of the group, Mrs Rita Igbara in collaboration with the Hundred Women Loving Group said that the essence of the protest was to tell the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, to stop the killing of innocent people in the country. She pointed out that the killings in northern part of the country by herdsmen look as if the country is at war.

According to her, the women in their kind-hearted nature cannot sit down and watch such situation where some people will be killing others innocently. Therefore, she said all they demand from the Federal Government is to end the killing now, by directing the security chiefs to live up to their responsibilities, by serving the citizens of the country.

The coordinator also advised President Buhari to live up to his constitutional responsibilities as a President and to provide security to the citizens of the country.

On her part, the Coordinator of Hundred Women Loving Group, Mrs Silla Briggs, said that the human dignity under this present administration has been eluded.

According to her, no premium is attached to human life in recent time, rather they prefer cow meat to human beings.

However, she stated that the killings of innocent people in Nigeria must stop now, as she demands that the federal government do the needful to end this dastard act of killing innocent people in Nigeria.

Joy Tekenah