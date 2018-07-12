Monarch Seeks Police Assistance On Crime Prevention

The Egi Monarch, King Uzondu Anele Nwokoma, has asked the police and other security agencies to assist traditional rulers on crime prevention and eradication in their domains.

This, according to King Wokoma would aid in proper policing of the rural areas to safeguard the lives and property of innocent people.

King Nwokoma stated this at his palace in Erema in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State when the new Ahoada Zonal Police Commander, Mr. Ibrahim Adamu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) paid him a courtesy visit.

“There must be synergy between Police and traditional institutions if criminal elements are to be checkmated”, he said.

The Eze-Egi 111 disclosed that his council had already put in place, a method to cleanse repentant cultists according to the culture of the people.

He said: “Some months ago, this area was in serious crises but thank God, we now enjoy relative peace through the amnesty programmes initiated by the Governor Nyesom Wike”.

As he puts it: “However, some of the cult boys and girls who refused to embrace amnesty at the time, thinking it was fake now want to be like their former colleagues who are now free.”

King Nwokoma said, “They would not be allowed, until we have got clearance from security agents, administer traditional oath taking and cleansing on them.

He used the occasion to express appreciation to the state governor for restoring peace and bringing development to Egi clan.

Responding, Mr. Adamu thanked the King for his hospitality saying that every genuine and legall efforts to curb crimes would be supported by Police.

He said cleansing and oath taking are not enough as repentant cultists in addition, need to be rehabilitated.