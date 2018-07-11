Wike Berates Parochial Ikwerre Politicians

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has berated some Ikwerre politicians who use the ethnic nationality for political advantage, only to turn around and disown it when it suits them.

Speaking during the funeral service in honour of late Elder Lawrence Amadi at St Peter’s Anglican Church in Rumuepirikom, last Saturday, Wike said that there are Ikwerre politicians who fight Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality on different occasions for selfish reasons.

He said: “Whenever it doesn’t suit them, they fight against Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality”.

The governor described the Late Elder Amadi as a true Ikwerre man who worked for the progress of the area.

“While we were growing up in the community, he was a model to all of us. He was committed to education and touched people’s lives in Rumuepirikom.

“He was a complete Ikwerre man in all ramifications”, he said.

The governor also said that late Elder Engr Lawrence Amadi was a complete party man who remained faithful to the party till his death.

He said: “He stood firm with Ikwerre chiefs and elders to support me to the end.”