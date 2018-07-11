Why We Want Buhari Out, Galadima, Others Explain …Widespread Killings Show Leadership Failure -Tambuwal

The chieftains of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) have continued to advance reasons for coming together to fight “a common enemy” in the 2019 general elections.

Last Monday, a coalition of 39 political parties converged in Abuja to sign a memorandum of understanding that would see them field a joint Presidential Candidate in 2019 to confront the All Progressives Congress (APC) likely candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.

For National Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Alhaji Buba Galadima, Buhari’s inability to make a positive difference in the lives of Nigerians three years after taking over the reins of government, informed the decision of his group to join the CUPP in its bid to form a government of national unity.

Galadima, a long-time associate of the President is not only worried by what he called the lack of vision for a nation struggling to catch up with the rest of the world but also by what he personally “knows” about the retired Army General.

According to Galadima, he has access to what perhaps not many Nigerians know about their President.

All these, according to him, make the re-election of Buhari and the continuation of the APC administration a disservice to the nation beyond 2019.

He said, “He (Buhari) is a military general, but we know him and you know that I know him. If I were him and if I were his advisers, I would advise him not to attempt to contest. I have my reasons. If what I know, if what I have access to and I know; I assure you that General Buhari not only will lose the election but will lose his deposit.”

“The R-APC boss is equally not happy that a government that got elected on the strength of its anti-corruption credentials would in his words, be thinking of offering carrots to willing pawns ahead of the polls, in a bid to brighten its chances”, he said.

“They are thinking of setting aside public money which they accused others of using during elections for this purpose, warning that alternatively they might use the big stick because you know a desperate person can do anything.”

He can kill if he has power, he can arrest and detain but whichever one they choose, we are prepared to lay down our lives to save our nation.”

On his part, Barrister Godson Okoye of the United Democratic Party (UDP), the need to secure freedom for Nigerians is the sole reason to align forces with other parties to rescue Nigerians from the grip of the APC-led government of President Buhari.

“Rescue Nigeria is a task that must be done. We are in a serious project and the project is to guarantee freedom of choice,” said Okoye, who added that “until the rights of the people are guaranteed, there will be no end to the crises and bloodletting in the country.”

Taking a slightly different position was Chief Peter Ameh, national chairman of the Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA).

Ameh said in all development indices, the nation has never witnessed more perilous times like in the past three years, stating that the only thing left for good-spirited Nigerians to do, was to speak up and ‘dare the lion in his den.’

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Aminu Tambuwal has attributed the recurring killings in most parts of the country to the failure of leadership, lamenting that the harvests of deaths were not what Nigerians voted form in 2015.

Canvassing a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s security architecture, which he said was not working, Tambuwal noted that “the growing spate of mindless shedding of innocent blood, especially of policemen and other security personnel on their lawful duty posts, has brought a new dimension to the reprehensible state of insecurity in the country”.

He commiserated with families of citizens, who lost their lives in the killings.

In a statement, the governor said with the killing of security agents on their duty posts, “the question from every law-abiding citizen today is: ‘Who will protect us, when even those constitutionally charged with the responsibility of protecting our lives and property have, themselves, become vulnerable targets of criminals’? Where shall we run to for protection, when the institutions of state put in place to protect us are being progressively dismantled by opportunistic criminality and the trained personnel are also on the run?”

His words: “Last May, three policemen were shot dead in Sokoto State by kidnappers, who abducted a Syrian national they were escorting. A few days later, four police officers were ambushed and killed in Benue State.

“Last week seven policemen were reportedly gunned down in cold blood in Abuja, and their arms and ammunition were taken, by unknown persons. This is happening amidst repeatedly reported cases of attacks on police stations and other security facilities in various parts of the country…

“It bears repeating for me to state here that Nigeria’s security architecture and the strategies currently adopted and deployed for national security, if any, need a comprehensive overhaul. It is not working. The needless waste of life everywhere, both those of trained security personnel and ordinary citizens, is a drain on the nation’s resources and an unacceptable diminution of our valuable human capital.

“Every policeman or military personnel is someone’s father, mother, brother, sister, uncle, aunt or friend. The number and frequency of deaths are undermining our humanity, making us less sensitive to the gravity of the situation we are in today and also creating a new generation of Nigerians, who may get accustomed to inhuman acts as the norm.

“The worst part of all this is that these deaths are avoidable and the killings preventable. It boils down, at the end of the day, to the failure of leadership. Nigeria cannot progress and be part of a 21st Century forward-looking world by creating new batches of mourners every other day. This is not the way to go. That is not what Nigerians voted for in 2015. That is not what will build a virile, united, united, politically stable and economically prosperous African Giant.”