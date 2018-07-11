UPTH Commissions Waste Incinerator

The management of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) has commissioned a modern general waste incinerator to treat all manners of medical and general waste disposal in the State.

Speaking to The Tide, shortly after the commissioning, the Chief Medical Director, (UPTH), Prof Henry Ugboma said the incinerator is capable of treating all waste generated in the hospital and the one from the host communities.

Ugboma, who decried that the hospital had been functioning without a modern incinerator said, the machine is capable of treating waste from both companies and private organisations.

According to him, the hospital was set up to manage diseases, control infections and deliver medical services to the people.

He told The Tide that the management saw the installation of the plant as a major challenge to safe lives within and outside the hospital.

According to CMB “we want a situation where the people will not be put into serious danger, including the surrounding communities”.

Ogboma told The Tide, that the equipment was sourced locally by team of young Nigerian Engineers.

He insisted that the incinerator was sourced locally and nothing was imported abroad and installed by Nigerians.

According to him, the essence of this, is to help us manage environmental diseases and keep our lives clean and healthy.

Earlier, Engr. Prince Nyekachi Nsirim said, the facility was installed to manage waste materials from the hospital and the public.

Nsirim, who is the team manager of Annssa Energy, an indigenous firm said, the materials for the plant were sourced locally and no expatriate was involved in the installation of the incinerator in the hospital.

Chinedu Wosu