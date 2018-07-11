NNPC Begins Seven Gas Projects …To Support 15GW Power Generation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed seven Critical Gas Development Projects (7CGDP) that will deliver about 3.4 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day (bscfd) to bridge gas supply gap by 2020.

The 7CGDP is an integral leg of the gas development strategy designed by the NNPC to leverage the full potential of gas to meet the target of generating at least 15 gigawatts (GW) of electricity by 2020.

A statement by NNPC spokesman Ndu Ughamadu said its Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, in a presentation at the signing ceremony in Lagos explained that the projects would also signal the beginning of the process of closing demand-supply gap in the domestic gas market.

He said NNPC had engaged two world class project management consultants namely DeltaAfrik/Worley Parson & Crestech/Penspen which will work with NPDC and NNPC JV Partners and other stakeholders to achieve set project deliverables.

The NNPC GMD said the corporation was working closely with other agencies, like the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Nigerian Content Monitoring and Development Board (NCMDB) among others, to ensure timely approvals for the project.

Mr. Osagie Okunbor, Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) which is handling three out of the seven projects, pledged the commitment of the company to the successful execution of the 7CGDP, noting that Shell was fully aligned with Nigeria’s gas strategy and aspirations.

Highpoint of the event was the formal execution of agreement for the development of the 6.4 trillion cubic feet unitized gas fields (Samabri-Bisseni, Akri-Oguta, Ubie-Oshi fields by NNPC/Shell and NAOC JV.

The 7CGDP include development of the 4.3 trillion cubic feet (TCF) Assa North/Ohaji South field; development of the 6.4 TCF Unitized Gas fields (Samabri-Biseni, Akri-Oguta, Ubie-Oshi and Afuo-Ogbainbri); and the development of 7TCF NPDC’s OML 26, 30 &42.

Others are the development of 2.2 TCF Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) JV Gas Supply to Brass Fertilizer Company; cluster development of 5 TCF OML 13 to support the expansion of Seven Energy Uquo Gas Plant; and the cluster development of 10 TCF Okpokunou/Tuomo West (OML 35& 62).