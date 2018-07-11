Monarch Lauds Police For Forestalling Crisis In Rivers Community

The Paramount Ruler of Obagi Kingdom, Eze Benson Abella has lauded the Rivers State Police Command for its efforts in resolving crisis in the community.

Abella said the intervention of the command and office of the Director, Human Rights Department forestalled crisis that could have engulfed the area following disagreement over chieftaincy issues that erupted recently.

The monarch said that there was an attempt by some persons to install a family chief in the area in flagrant disregard to due process.

According to him, another group rose in opposition to the ploy and that it was the intervention of the Rivers State Police Command through the Office of the Director, Human Rights Department that brought normalcy in the area.

He charged the people of the area to follow known traditional norms and due processes in choosing family chiefs or village chiefs to avoid crisis.

“I really commend the police for the efforts they made and urge them to stay action on the issue.

All processes including selection and coronation of family chiefs must pass through me as the supreme paramount traditional ruler in the community”, he said.

The Eze-Obagi warned that any individuals or group who attempted to take the laws into their hands would be made to face the law and stressed that dialogue must be applied in resolving issues.

He commended the parties for the sacrifices and understandings which made it possible for the controversy to be resolved amicable.

Chris Oluoh