MFN Lauds OBALGA Boss Over Sports Dev Plans

The Chairman of Rivers State Karate Association, Hon. Solomon Eke, who is also the chairman of Obio/Akpor local government area, has received commendations over his plans to develop and promote sports in the state.

President Muaythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN) Comrade Paul Egonu, made the commendation while briefing sports journalists yesterday in Port Harcourt.

According to him, he has no doubt that Obio/Akpor would experience massive development; mostly in the area of sports under the leadership of Hon. Eke, following his quality leadership style demonstrated when he was the president of MFN.

“MFN is proud of our former president. We know that he will reform Obio/ Akpor under his administration, because when he was the president of MFN he performed creditably. So we are not surprised over his landslide victory at the just concluded local government elections,” comrade Egonu said.

Hon. Eke was among the 23 local government council chairmen who were elected and sworn-in last month.

Comrade Egonu, who is also a member of the state karate association used the opportunity to appeal to the chairman to support the association in all ramifications to enable them achieve its set goals.

“I want to appeal to the chairman to support the association financially and morally, to enable them win medals at the forthcoming National Youth Games and National Sports Festival, at Ilorin and Abuja respectively later this year,” he stated.

Tonye Orabere