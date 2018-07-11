Kwara FA Inaugurates Oyun Football Council

The Kwara Football Association yesterday inaugurated Oyun Local Government Football Association to run the affairs of football in the the area.

The Kwara FA Chairman, Mallam Busari Ishola, charged the new members to justify their presence by putting up their best to develop football in their local council.

Busari also appealed to Oyun Local Government to support the new executive, to discover more talents from the grassroots.

The FA chairman, however, congratulated the Oyun council for the victory of Moje football team which emerged champion of 2018 Kwara State League.

Also, the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mr Muideen Alalade, tasked the local FA to work closely with his office for a successful programme.

He reiterated the government’s determination to produce more young talented footballers that would do the state and Nigeria proud.

Earlier, the Chairman of Oyun Local Government, Joshua Omokanye, represented by his vice Bukola Akorede, promised to support the newly-inaugurated team to develop football at the local level.

In his speech, the Chairman of Oyun Football Council, Alhaji Salman Fowomola, assured the members of the council that the team would swing into action soon.