Illegal Parking: Park Chairman Seeks Wike’s Intervention …Accuses Police Of Aiding Act

The Deputy Chairman, Nkpolu/Oroworukwo Motor Park, Elder Glory Nnokam has attributed operations of illegal motor parks in Port Harcourt to the inability of the police command to enforce the laws relating to the matter.

Nnokam, who spoke to our correspondent last Monday in an interview in his office accused some police officers of encouraging drivers who chose to operate outside the government-owned motor park in Mile III but operate outside.

He alleged that the officers collect money from the drivers operating outside the park instead of enforcing the law against illegal motor parks in the city.

He said: “From Ikokwu to UST junction on both sides, you see commercial vehicles line up in these illegal parks and police collecting money and turning the eyes the other side”.

The Deputy Chairman noted that the practice was denying the government a lot of revenue and cause traffic obstruction as well as create chaotic situations that engender crime.”

He explained that innocent commuters were at the mercy of criminals who pick their pockets and remove some of their valuables.

Nnokam said, “so much has been said about illegal packing. Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike had given a 7-day ultimatum to transport stakeholders on the issue and that for over two months of the governor’s ultimatum, action has not been taken to enforce government stand.

He appealed to the state governor to come all out and enforce the order to end the menace of illegal parking in the area.

Our correspondent who monitored the area said there was large vacant spaces in the Mile III ultra-modern motor part while buses and taxis load and off load on the road.

Chris Oluoh