Head Coach Appeals For Sponsorship

The Head Coach of London Football Club of Port Harcourt Usman Elhamid has appealed to well-meaning individuals, Corporate bodies and companies to join hands in developing grassroots football in the state.

He said that the passion he had in football led him into coaching the grassroots players.

Elhamid stated this, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports Monday, after a training session at the number one field, Old Port Harcourt Township, Rivers State.

He explained that he worked toward becoming a coach since he stopped playing football, because of internal injuries, adding that, he was a good grassroots player but was not opportuned to play at the national and international levels.

According to him, he has been a coach for eight years and a lot of players have graduated from his club, now playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NDFL).

“Some players who graduated from my club are now playing in the Nigeria League”, Elhamid said.

He noted that, the experience he got from playing football made him go into coaching, adding that he has never gone for any coaching course.

Elhamid further explained that the major challenged of grassroots players is sponsorship, adding that training materials are very important in bringing up grassroots players.

“I informed their parents to assist in buying training kits and football”, he explained.

He expressed happiness that, his players have developed lots of interest in the game, saying that they are all doing well in their training sessions and during matches.