Don Sets Agenda For LG Chairman

The Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu, Port Harcourt, Prof. Valentine Omubo Pepple has advised the Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Eugene Joshua Jaja and his team to set up reconciliatory and development machinery in the area.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Pepple noted that the conduct of the just concluded local government elections though smooth, was however not embraced by all.

He called on local government council chairmen to strive to accommodate and reconcile aggrieved members in order to reposition the local government areas.

Prof. Pepple said the gesture would ensure the continued dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), especially in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

He said, “we reiterate that the Senibo Eugene Jaja-led government is coming at a time when there is alot of storm in the area which if not properly checked, might affect the chances of the party in next year’s polls”.

The university teacher congratulated both the out gone caretaker leadership and the new chairman, including the party’s hierarchies in the state who ensured a hitch-free polls in the 23 local government areas, describing the feat as most commendable.

“I congratulate particularly Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, the state chairman of PDP, Bro Felix Obuah, among others for their foresight that brought about credible, free and fair polls which served as a testimony to their competence, doggedness and astuteness as remarkable leaders”.

He used the opportunity to urge the winners to be magnanimous in victory by embracing and accommodating the opposition to foster nation building.

Describing Jaja’s election as a call to cleanse and reposition the local government, Pepple added that, “the new chairman who understands the problem rocking the party overtime in the area should display sufficient knowledge of solving the avalanche of problems for fruitful results.

Bethel Toby & Emmanuel Wokoma