Customs Set To Boost Eastern Ports’ Revenue Profile

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has said that it is putting every efforts in place towards ensuring that the revenue profile of the Eastern Ports are expanded.

The Area II Comptroller of NCS, Onne, in Rivers State, Bashir Abubakar, who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, said that plans have reached advanced stage towards making eastern ports huge revenue spring points among seaports in the country.

According to him, the plans so far are in consonance with the plans of the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), to adopt international best practices in doing business at the country’s sea ports.

He noted that the issue of revenue generation would only be a reality, if importers from the zone make good use of the ports in the east for importation.

“If genuine importers continue to make use of ports else, where in the country and outside the country, the dream to raise the revenue profile may be defeated.

“Revenue generation is key as far as ports business operation are concerned. Business activities in this area have improved and quality vessels and cargoes now flood the eastern ports”, he said.

Abubakar also affirmed his stand on objectivity and transparency, noting that he had concluded plans on how to improve the Onne Port.

He said that the Customs House was under remodeling already and that funds have been budgeted for the project and also praised the efforts of officers of his command towards ensuring that things are done in harmony and in the spirit of cooperation.

Corlins Walter