Car Wash Operators Count Gains Amidst Soot

As the soot menace

lingers in Port Harcourt and its envions, car wash operators have continued to count their gains even as there seems to be no means of curbing it in the state.

An investigation by The Tide in Port Harcourt recently, proved that car wash business operators are making huge sums of money, as car owners patronise them more regularly than before.

Some of the operators, who spoke with The Tide admitted that they have made more money since early 2017 when the soot issue started in Port Harcourt.

A car wash dealer, who gave his name as John Etim, said that though a level of challenge was also recorded in the business as they now use more soap and cleansing detergent, the benefits are more.

He noted that before the menace, less teams were used to achieve came result.

Etim continued that beside the high business turn over, that they also suffer as extra energy and time would be apart in washing the vehicle in order to satisfy their customers.

Another car wash attendant, Mr Okoro Blessing, revealed that the soot has oily substances, which, he said made the job more tasking.

Blessing who expressed fear over the situation, said it was too bad, adding that their lives were in danger.

He recalled that the menace was now on the decline when compared to February, 2017 when the incident was “harsh”.

The attendant shifted the burden to the Federal Government and its agencies, which he said are the certified bodies by law to oversee the general wellbeing of all Nigerians.

According to him, cautious steps must be taken towards finding solution to the incident in order to enhance healthy living among the people.

It would be recalled that soot has been experienced in Port Harcourt and its environs for almost 18 months and the Rivers State Government has been battling with the situation.