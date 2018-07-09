UNIPORT Begins 2018 Post-UTME Screening

The University of Port Harcourt, Choba, Rivers State has announced the schedule for the 2018 Post-UTME screening exercise.

A statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Mrs Dorcas D. Otto indicates that the 2018/2019 Post-UTME screening exercise will commence from Monday, 30th July, 2018 and end on Saturday, 4th August 2018.

The statement said the exercise is for candidates who chose the university as first choice in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and obtained a minimum score of 180 and above.

According to the statement, the dates and days of the screening exercise for each faculty and programmes have been fully published in the school’s website and advised all the candidates who chose the university and met the required scores to apply accordingly.

The statement further advised the candidates to login to www.Uniport. Edu.ng for the registration procedures which would be through online registration, from Wednesday, 4th July, 2018 through Sunday, 22nd July, 2018 for Registration Procedures.

It however urged the intending applicants to pay the sum of N2,000.00 at the various designated banks at the university to obtain a remita receipt showing an Access Code from the Bank Teller confirming the payment.

According to the statement, candidates are expected to come to the venue of the screening exercise with a Clear Copy of the photo card printed online and pen, a photocopy of O’Level Examination Certificates, WASCE, GCE, NECO, NABTEB and Birth Certificate or Affidavit of Age Declaration, among others.