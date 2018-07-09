NYSC: Bayelsa To Pay Auto Crash Victims’ Bills

Bayelsa State Government has pledged to settle the medical bills of four National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members involved in an auto crash on Monday in which two of them died.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Seriake Dickson on NYSC Matters, Suoyo Appah, made the pledge in Yenagoa, the state capital during the issuance of NYSC discharge certificates to the outgoing corps members.

Mr Appah said: “The state government always feels uncomfortable when a corps member dies; that is why we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased corps members.

“For those that are hospitalised, the governor has made a provision for their bills to be settled and also wishes them quick recovery.”

He said the state government had continued to provide welfare packages to ensure smooth service year for all corps members deployed to Bayelsa, adding that the government had regularly rewarded hardworking corps members in every batch with grants.

In her speech, the state NYSC Coordinator, Loto Bolade, commended the state government for its assistance to corps members.

Mrs Bolade said that 1,401 corps members successfully completed the service year and urged them to be good ambassadors of the scheme.