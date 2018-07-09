NYG: RSTTA Begins Preparations To Win Medals

Secretary of the Rivers State Table Tennis Association (RSTTA), Tekena Lulu-Poku says the team has commenced intensive training for the forthcoming National Youth Games scheduled to hold from 7-17 September, 2018 in Ilorin, Kwara State.

According to him, the team would leave no stone unturned as they prepare for the task ahead, saying that, the athletes are currently fit and determined to compete and win medals for the state at the fiesta come September this year.

“We are doing our part to ensure that we fortify ourselves ahead of any hurdle that would be associated with the games (NYG). The athletes are in high spirit and are ready for the competition,” Lulu-Poku said.

He explained that while the team awaits the Ministry of Sports to give a go ahead for camping.

“We will not sit back and do nothing, rather do our level best to improve on the performance and standard of athletes. I am sure they (athletes) will do the state proud when the competition gets underway,” he added.

The RSTTA scribe urged the players to exhibit discipline and focus on their goal to win medals at the NYG and compete favourably with their counterparts in other parts of the country.