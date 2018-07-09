NCDMB Promises To Protect Nigerian Content With Law

Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has assured stakeholders in the oil and gas sector that it will do everything within its powers to ensure that the Nigerian Content is protected by law.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, who gave the assurance in his opening address at the 2018 Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition in Abuja, stated the commitment of the board to drive the implementation of local content provisions on Nigeria projects.

Wabote assured that with commitment of localising and implementation of local content, it will surpass what Total E&P Nigeria Limited’s Egina FPSO has achieved in the oil and gas industry.

The Executive Secretary who commended the sponsors of the event on the theme: “Driving Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry towards Sustained Economic Development and Growth,’’ expressed satisfaction over transmission in the oil and gas industry, in which the industry tell the story of the Nigerian content rather than NDCMB.

He said the NDCMB has recently developed 10 strategies to increase national capacities over the next five years, noting that this action will further deepen economic growth and achieve greater Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry.

Wabote urged stakeholders to close capacity gaps, fast track establishment of oil and gas parks, holding research and development fair, provision of support for the completion of ongoing third investment in the industry among others.

According to him, NCDMB will ensure that the Nigerian content is protected by the law at all cost’’