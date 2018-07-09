MOSOP Slams FG On Ogoni Clean-Up

The Coordinator of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) in the United Kingdom (UK), Lazarus Tamana has accused the Federal Government of playing politics with the clean up of Ogoni Environment, as recommended by the United Nations Environment Project (UNEP).

Tamana who spoke on a telephone interview during a live programme by Radio Rivers 99.1 fm, decried the lack of commitment and sincerity of purpose, on the part of federal government, concerning the Ogoni clean up exercise.

He said the Federal Government had continued to use the Ogoni clean up as a platform of political sloganisation, without putting anything on ground to justify its commitment.

The UK based Ogoni activist, recalled that Ogonis as a people had over the years been suffocated by oil politics, and urged the Federal Government to show commitment in the clean up process.

He noted that years after the flag off of the clean up exercise, the Hydro carbon Pollution Restoration Project, (HYPREP) had continued to deceive the people with rhetoric, rather than carrying out the actual clean up process.

The MOSOP leader pointed out that the major elements of the clean up process, such as provision of clean water for the Ogoni people, and establishment of key institutions for the clean up were yet to be carried out, rather the Federal Government was only concerned about oil production resumption in Ogoni land.

Taneh Beemene