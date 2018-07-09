Link Road To Amiesimaka Stadium Excites MFN

The construction of an access road linking Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports complex, Obiri Ikwerre and airport has recieved commendation from the President of Muaythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN) Comrade Paul Egonu.

The President noted that the road will increase sporting activities at the sports complex, as it will give easy access to athletes.

Comrade Egonu made the commendation in an exclusive interview with Tidesport, on Saturday, shortly after the road was commissioned by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

According to him, before now most sportsmen and women used to be scared passing through that road to the stadium for training, as the road was in a deplorable condition, which criminals and most especially kidnappers used as trap.

“ We that are in the sports business we are the most happiest people because the smooth run of that road will increase sporting activities at sports complex.

Before now honestly I used to be afraid to pass through that road to the stadium, besides that, people can now get to the stadium easily and train” Comrade Egonu said.

MFN President explained that the under usage of the stadium is actually making the facilities rusty, adding that with the construction of the link road to stadium it will encourage many athletes.

Comrade Egonu who is also a member of Rivers State Karate Association, further praised Governor Nyesom Wike over his infrastructural and pragmatic approach towards sports development in the country, most significantly in the state.

He used the opportunity to appeal to the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike to emulate Governor Wike, mostly in the area of sports development in the area, and also lauded Hon. Nwanosike for successful commissioning of the road.

Tonye Orabere