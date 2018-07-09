LG Boss Reassures On Good Governance

The Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Paul Vidag Kobani has restated the commitment of his administration towards the implementation of people-oriented programmes and policies in the area.

The chairman gave the re-assurance while speaking with The Tide in an interview in Kpor.

Kobani said his administration will keep faith with all the promises made to the people of Gokana during his electioneering campaign, and pointed out that priority attention will be given to security, Agriculture and educational development in the area.

He said his administration will partner with relevant stakeholders in the area, especially security agencies to ensure that lasting peace reigns in the area.

Kobani said that loan facilities will be provided for famers in the area to boost agricultural activities and promote entrepreneurship development in the area. The chairman also called on the youths to embrace agriculture, and other creative ventures, noting that funds will also be made available for special youth empowerment programmes.

The council boss, who described Gokana, as a PDP Local Government , said he will work with the council’s legislative arm to promote sustainable development in the local government.

He commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over the development projects executed in Gokana and assured him of the total support of the people of the area in the 2019 governorship election.

Taneh Beemene