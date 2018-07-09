Katsina Distributes Fertilizer To Farmers

The Katsina State Government, has begun the distribution of fertiliser to farmers in Dandume Local Government Area at a subsidised rate of N5,000 per bag.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Salisu Gambo, who flagged off the sales of the product in Dandume, said the gesture was aimed at reducing hardship faced by farmers in getting fertiliser.

Gambo, who was represented by a former councillor of Dandume Ward, Alhaji Bashiru Musaa lauded Governor Aminu Masari for assisting farmers in the state.

According to the commissioner, the MPK Fertiliser is sold in the market for N6, 500 or more per bag.

The commissioner added that such gesture could assist the farmers to use the remaining money realised from the reduction for other farming processes.

He added that more than 12, 995 bags of fertiliser were provided for farmers in the local government to be used for the 2018 farming season.

Gambo called on the farmers to use the fertiliser for the purpose it was provided for in order to complement the efforts of the State and the Federal Governments in boosting the agriculture sector.

According to Gambo, the subsidised fertiliser will be sold to genuine farmers across all the 113 wards in Dandume Local Government.

Responding to the development, the acting chairman of the council area, Alhaji Hassan Musa, lauded Masari for his continued support to all farmers in the area.

According to Musa, such gesture will go a long way in assisting the farmers to produce more farm produce.

Musa said by doing that, the economy of the state and the country would continue to improve.

He explained that the reason for the distribution of the fertiliser, was to make sure that only genuine farmers would benefit from the subsidy.

The chairman called on committee members for the distribution of the fertiliser to work with honesty and sincerity, so that every interested farmer would benefit from the gesture.