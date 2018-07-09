I Wish Wike Is Nigeria’s President – Ex-APC Chieftain

A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and now stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Chief Uchenna Okokoba has applauded Governor Nyesom Wike’s style of politics, saying, he wished the governor were the President of Nigeria.

Okokoba, who made the remarks in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said if Governor Wike were the President of the country, going by his style of politics, Nigerians would have been rejoicing and equally happy.

According to him, Governor Wike has shown that he is a friend of both Muslims and Christians, both locally and internationally.

The PDP stalwart applauded the governor for bringing the who is who in Nigeria including foreigners to the state to commission projects executed by his administration and to celebrate good governance with him.

Okokoba, who hails from Anambra State, described Wike as a good manager and a promise keeper, who would be able to manage the affairs of the country much better than what Nigerians are experiencing today.

“Wike knows how to manage crisis. He has proved that he is a promise keeper and a man of his word. He is indeed a straight forward leader, who knows what leadership is all about. That is why many Governors, both those of PDP and APC are coming to Rivers State to learn from him”, he said.

Going by the Governor’s excellent performance in office, he said Wike’s second term bid was a settled case, as the whole world could attest to his good works.

According to him, with the governor’s good works, Wike has apparently finished his preparation for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

“The election is over. His popularity will give him 90 per cent votes. I therefore, advise those agents who are preparing to rig the 2019 elections in Rivers State to have a re-think, because rigging cannot work,” he declared, adding that the massive projects executed by the present administration and those already commissioned by influential Nigerians in the state would speak for the governor.

Okokoba described as laughable the claim by Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi that Governor Wike was commissioning his projects, stressing that the projects being commissioned today in the state have direct hearing on Rivers people.

“Amaechi said that Wike is commissioning his projects. This shows that Amaechi and his co-travellers are confused because they do not have any other propaganda with which to discredit Wike. The truth is that they have exhausted their bag of lies,” he intoned.

He said the emergence of a factional group within the APC, the Reformed APC, was a strong indication that the party was in serious crisis, which, according to him, is a child’s play compared to the one the party members had wished the PDP.

“It is an indication that APC is collapsing and this was what I saw before taking my people to the PDP and dumped the sinking boat. My advice to the few remaining members of APC is that they should hurry and come over to PDP before the boat finally sinks”, Okokoba pleaded, stressing that the current crisis rocking APC was a reward for its misrule of the country.

Donatus Ebi