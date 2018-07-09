Herdsmen Attacks: We Have Evidence Of Politicians’ Complicity —Presidency

The Presidency yesterday said it was in possession of evidence to prove that some politicians are behind the killings allegedly being carried out by herdsmen in parts of the country.

It said the unnamed politicians were using criminals to perpetuate the killings.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

Shehu, however, said climate change, especially the drying up of the Chad Basin, has also been compounding the problem.

He said the climate change, which he described as an issue of global significance, had led to more pressure on the population in the Northern parts of the country.

The presidential spokesman, however, assured stakeholders that the government was determined to continue working hard towards a long-term solution to the problem, which he described as ‘historical.’

Shehu also appealed to Nigerians and members of the international community to desist from spreading false information and inflammatory statements concerning the issue.

He said the Federal Government was working with state governments, security agencies and international partners to resolve the problem.

The statement read, “The Presidency is appealing to all its citizens as well as members of the international community to refrain from spreading false stories and inflammatory statements concerning the recent herder-farmer clashes.

“The Nigerian government is working closely with state governments and security services — as well as international partners — in order to resolve this ongoing issue.

“The clashes between herders and farmers are historical. The causes of these confrontations are varied and complex.

“Climate change, specifically the drying up of the Chad Basin, has led to more pressure on the population in the North of Nigeria, which further compounded the problem.