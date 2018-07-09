GGSS, Rumuokwuta Old Girls Hail Renovation Of School

The Old Girls Association of the Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, Rivers State has expressed gratitude to the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the renovation and reconstruction of the school.

The President-General of the association,, Mrs Ethel Fine-Country Isiwele stated this while speaking with journalists shortly after the commissioning of the reconstructed school by the state government in Port Harcourt, recently.

Mrs Isiwele, who was excited with the state-of- the art infrastructure at the school averred that the governor has provided a comfortable educational environment that would enhance learning among the students.

According to her members of the Alumni was grateful for the gesture and described it as a rare honour done to them and the entire students of the school.

“The state government has rebuilt the school and provided state-of-the art facilities, in addition to making the school a boarding school.

“We are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to God Almighty for this work that God has done through the Governor Nyesom Wike, we are very happy” she added.

She expressed joy that after so many years she left the schools, she was a witness to the transformation of the school and thanked God for the governor’s development, strides in the education and other sectors across the state.

She further used the opportunity to advise the students of the school to be studious and be disciplined in order to be good and intelligent students.