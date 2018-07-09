First Baptist School, St Paul’s African Church Win BSN Quiz Competition

First Baptist Nursery/Pri

mary School and St Paul’s African Church, all in Port Harcourt have emerged winners of the 2018 edition of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) quiz competition for schools and churches in the city.

The competition which held at the conference hall of Christ Church, was organised by the Port Harcourt Auxiliary of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) to improve the knowledge of the Bible among schools in the city.

The Youth Leader of the society, Mr Danagogo Amachree told newsmen during the competition that imparting knowledge of the Bible among pupils has become necessary to prepare them for future challenges.

Amachree said that moral decadence in the society would be checked if children who are leaders of tomorrow are properly groomed in the knowledge of God.

Meanwhile, Barrister Dawari George has called for synergy between the church, the society and the government to properly groom children in the way they should behave.

Speaking on the topic: “Education Is The Key”, at the competition, he said that the civil society must play a key role in the educational development of the society.

He expressed the hope that with the inclusion of entrepreneural studies in education curriculum, there will be less dependence on government for employment.

Also speaking, Dr Essien Eka Essien, the Sunday School Superintendent of Christ Church, Port Harcourt, said that knowledge of the Bible is needed to check cultism and restiveness in the society.

John Bibor