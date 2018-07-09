Firm Reassures On Local Content

The Total E&P Nigeria Limited (TEPNL) says it is committed to in-country activities in the Nigerian oil and gas sector citing the Egina FPSO project sanctioned in 2013, three years after signing of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (NOGIC) 2010.

The Deputy Managing Director, Deep Water District of Total E&P Nigeria Limited, Engr.Ahmadu-Kida Musa, who stated this during the 2018 Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja last week, noted that the French oil firm commenced its Nigerian content initiatives long before signing the NOGIC Act into law in 2010

Musa cited Total’s effort in the establishment of the Institute of Petroleum Resources in Port Harcourt to improve the nation’s technical competencies as one of its brain child in the development of local content, stressing that the aim was to improve technical competencies in the field of oil and gas sector.

According to him,’’Egina is a flagship project for Total, and it is above all a Nigerian project. One of its key success is her commitment to her host countries and the engagement of local work force and development of local industrial fabric.

‘’We have taken up the ambitious challenge of playing a role in sustainably developing the local industrial fabric by bringing together international companies and local contractors. The idea is to accelerate the pace of technology transfer by training Nigerian employees (more than 410,000 hours in all).

This win-win situation should enable Total Nigeria E &P limited and Nigeria to productively pursue a partnership that began more than 50 years ago’’, he said.

“Egina’s impressive profile and the achievements”, he continued are not an isolated case for Total, particularly regarding record achievements in local content development.

“Egina project achieved many firsts which are now added to the hall of firsts that Total has been achieving on her previous development projects”, he said.

Musa stated that in as much as TEPNL has continued to expound on its respect of Nigerian Content to the hilt in its new projects of IKIKE and PREOWEI, which are still under study, new projects like Egina are necessary if the pace of growth and development is to be sustained in the Oil and Gas industry.

According to him, ‘ TEPNL know that there are several large deep-water discoveries still to be developed, but in the coming years, the firm will need the right policies in place with investor-friendly legislation and good motivation of the Oil & Gas industry to make it happen”.

The Deep Water Manager warned that all the yards that were involved in the development of the Egina project should be kept active to maintain the momentum, their infrastructure and the improved competency levels of their human capital.