Entrepreneurship Skill, Tool For Economic Development -Expert

A financial expert, Mr John Wome has said that the involvement of youths in entrepreneurship is necessary, if Nigeria is serious about economic development.

Wome, who said this in an exclusive interview with The Tide, in Port Harcourt said the country which is blessed with a large population of youths, could benefit immensely in terms of economic development.

The expert, who is a graduate of Accounting, charged the Federal Government to adopt the global practice of involving the private sector in the developmental plans of the country.

According to him, all the government needs to do now “is to pay more attention to policies that would promote business growth and not otherwise”.

He stated that for such policies to have positive effect, the youths must be involved via the private sector participation with a view to having a vibrant economy.

He noted that over the years, Nigeria had witnessed some entrepreneurs rise to the occasion, while others fell along the line, and cited Alhaji Aliko Dangote as an example.

“The country’s economy would sky-rocket, if the nation could boast of 50 persons of similar entrepreneurship drive”, he said, adding that “without a solid economic background, no nation of the world could do better, no matter how its operators may push”.

The financial expert-cum businessman stated: “the government must be prepared to revive the economy of the nation, which, he said, was in near collapse in order to prevent a worst situation in the future”.

Wome said more efforts must be put towards enhancing entrepreneurship spirit among the youths so as to place the country on its rightful position among the comity of nations.