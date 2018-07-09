Community Protests Neglect By Firm

The people of Ozuzu Community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, last week staged a protest over alleged marginalisation, long neglect and failure of Siat, formerly Risompalm Oil Company Limited to address their demands as a host community.

The community which barricaded the land used by the company as palm plantation, listed their demands to include employment, scholarship awards, provision of electricity, renewal of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), among others.

Speaking to newsmen, the leader of the protesters, Eze Amaefule Silvernus, said all requests to the company years ago fell on deaf ears hence they decided to take the action.

“Our efforts to dialogue with SIAT proved abortive. The protest will continue until SIAT attends to our grievances as we cannot continue to condone the ill-treatment meted out to us since the inception of the company. The management of the firm is not sensitive to our plights”, the Monarch said.

Also speaking, the community’s youth leader, Kingdom Aforole noted that the protest was a peaceful one aimed at driving home their demands as well as to draw the attention of the government to the negligence of the company towards the people of Ozuzu-Etch.

He said there was need for the company to carry the host community along in its scheme of activities as part of the social responsibilities, pointing out that the people would take over their farmlands if the company continued to pay deaf ears to their plights.

A women leader in the community, Mrs Evelyn Amaefule, said the women were not happy with the company for using their farmland which is the major means of their livelihood and neglecting the people, adding that the women were in support of the protest to press home their demands for compensation.

She said: “We don’t have any other place to farm, we cannot afford to buy farmland in our community. Our children are not employed by the company, we don’t have electricity, we need scholarship for our children, among other things, so government should intervene by prevailing on SIAT to do something urgently”.

The protesters impounded two vehicles belonging to SIAT while their placards read: “SIAT leave our land alone”, SIAT give our children scholarships and jobs”, SIAT , Ozuzu needs, electricity and roads”, among others.

