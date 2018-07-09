As a way of improving security situation in Khana Local Government Area, the Chairman of the Local Government Area, Laliteh Loolo, says the ban on operation of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada in Bori and other parts ot the area takes effect from today.
In a statement signed by the Director of Press for the local government area, Christain Saroganale, the council chairman stated that the ban would take effect from 6pm to 6am in Bori and 7pm to 6am in other parts of the local government area.
The chairman said the decision was reached after consultation with security operatives, the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Market Traders Union and Land Lords association.
He urged security operatives to ensure that the ban was effective.
Ban On Okada In Khana Starts, Today
