APPA Backs Protection Of Rights Of Nigerian e-Consumers

The Association for Public Policy Analysis (APPA) has urged the Federal Government and various stakeholders to support the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) to protect the rights of Nigerian e-consumers.

The association made the call in a communiqué by the President of APPA, Mr Princewill Okorie, on Sunday in Abuja.

The communiqué was the outcome of the e-Commerce Consumer Protection Forum organised by the association in Abuja.

E-Commerce is a business transaction conducted electronically on the internet and has many advantages compared to conventional methods.

E-Consumers are consumers that transact businesses electronically.

According to Okorie, the derivative principles of state policy in the constitution and the UN Covenant on Civil and Political Rights give reasons for protecting e-consumers right.

“There have been agitations by consumers, especially those who conduct businesses electronically (e-consumers) on the nature of services they receive from electricity, telecommunication and bank service providers.

“These service providers are in the habit of exploiting consumers thereby abusing their fundamental rights as citizens.