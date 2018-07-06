Youth Leader Wants Wike’s Intervention In Cluster Crisis

The Chairman of Bakana Community Trust (BCT) in Degema Local Government Area, Prince Sobrasua Odum, has called for the intervention of the state Governor Nyesom Wike in the crisis rocking the DAA 3 cluster.

Prince Odum who made the call in a statement, in Port Harcourt said the intervention of the governor was necessary to avert a possible breakdown of law and order.

The BCT chairman who is the chairman of the Ijaw youth council (IYC), Kalabari clan said stakeholders in the Caurthoine Channel Oil Field, all communities deserved to be treated fairly by the relevant authorities.

He decried the situation where Bakana community being the major stakeholder of the oil fields in Caurthoine Channel was being sidelined and prevented from signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), adding that it is a disservice to the community.

The youth leader urged the governor who he described as an “Apostle of Peace” to wade into the crisis by directing the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Silvanus Nwankwo, to summon a meeting between Eroton and the DAA3 cluster board management to resolve the crisis.

According to him, as the vice chairman of the board, all available channels for dialogue to peacefully resolve the matter had been exhausted, hence the need for the intervention of the governor.

Odum lamented that since 2016 when the board was constituted, noting meaningful was on ground, stressing that this would no longer be accepted.

John Bibor & Joy Teferuoh