Total’s Egina Project At 93% Completion

Total E&P Limited says it is able to achieve 65 per cent Nigerian Content on Ofon Phase 2 Project even as the most popular deep-water development project, Egina project is currently at 93.3 per cent completion stage with the floating production storage and offloading ( FPSO).

The Deputy Managing Director, Deep Water Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Ahmadu-Kida Musa, who disclosed this while delivering a key note address at the 2018 Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja last Tuesday said the Egina project is developed by Total in Nigeria after Akpo and Usan, stressing that the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) is the largest of its kind with a length of 330metres long,61metres wide and 33.5metres of hull depth.

Musa explained that the FPSO is of course above the ocean surface but it is one part of the Egina Project, adding that there is the Subsea Production System and the Umbilical Flowlines and Riser packages.

According to him,’’ the Egina Project is one full of technological excellence with local expertise, adding that the FPSO will sail away to Egina field, which is located in OML130, approximately 150 kilometres offshore Nigeria.

‘’ It is the deepest offshore development carried out so far in Nigeria, with water depths of over 1,500 meters, and the project is designed to produce 200,000 barrels per day of oil at plateau. In addition to the oil, the Egina field will produce gas. The associated gas will be partly re-injected into the reservoir to maintain reservoir pressure, and partly piped to supply the domestic gas market’’, he said.

Musa explained that the FPSO which is very visible from the Outer Marina or the Eko Bridge in Lagos, has made remarkable achievements in the development of in-country value and boasts of 77 per cent Nigerian Content achievement.

He explained that the Ofon Phase 2 Project on OML 102, was designed to upgrade her Ofon field after 40 years of operation, adding that it also stands out as another example of our commitment to the ideals and objectives of the Nigerian Content law.

‘’On Ofon field phase 2, Total E&P Limited had more than 1,400 people working offshore and more than 1 million man-hours performed without any accident. The Ofon 2 living quarter’s platform was the first to be constructed in Nigeria. During the project, local yards also fabricated 1,800 metric ton jacket bridges.

‘Also, as part of preparation for Ofon 2, Total assisted Nigerdock to procure equipment which was needed to accomplish the work scope they handled for the project. Another key Nigerian Content achievement of Ofon 2 has been the partnerships it forged between international contractors and local businesses and communities, thus accelerating technology transfer, training and the hiring of Nigerian workers’’, he said.

The Deep water Manager further disclosed that one of another project of the Total E&P Limited is the OML 58 field Upgrade project, explaining that the OML 58 field is a mature onshore field located in the Niger Delta and an upgrade project was carried out to increase field production and maintain it for the next 25 years after producing for more than 50 years.