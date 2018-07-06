Sack Security Chiefs, Now

Sequel to increasing spate of killing of innocent citizens and destruction of property worth billions of naira across the country, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and the Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, last weekend, joined in the call for the immediate sack of all the security chiefs to allow for fresh and innovative ideas on how to curtail the trend and protect the nation and its citizens.

The two eminent Nigerians who are also chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government spoke at different fora on the way forward following spate of insecurity in different parts of the country.

Dr Saraki spoke while fielding questions from newsmen, while Tambuwal made his own remarks while declaring open the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Sokoto. They noted that there was no need retaining security heads that could not find solution to perennial security challenges in the country.

“Incompetent hands among them must be ready to give way in order to end the current security challenges in the affected areas”, Saraki said.

The Tide recalls that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, recently made a similar call for a total overhaul of the nation’s security architecture for improved security in the country.

Other eminent Nigerians have equally spoken in the same vein, urging the Federal Government to re-jig the security architecture and quickly tackle the alarming spate of insecurity in the country.

One of such personalities is the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), who indicted the military and other security agencies for their complicity in the spate of killings currently going on in the Middle Belt, particularly, Benue, Plateau, Kogi and Taraba States.

Even the leadership of the National Assembly has also thrown its weight behind the call for sacking of security chiefs to checkmate herdsmen menace.

These calls have become imperative in view of the obvious fact that the leadership of the nation’s security apparatus is overwhelmed and does not have solution to the insecurity currently rocking the Nigerian State. Without mincing words, the security chiefs have been ineffective, incompetent and have lost control of securing the country.

The killing of over 1,900 persons within a space of six months, no doubt, confirms a total collapse of the intelligence gathering and the nation’s security architecture.

More worrisome is President Muhammadu Buhari’s helplessness in the face of this brazen and callous bloodletting. It is unacceptable that the President has remained silent over the popular calls by prominent citizens of this country to re-jig the security agencies for better service delivery.

Buhari should not forget in a hurry that national interest takes precedence over personal or sectoral interest in times such as this when Nigerians are in agony.

We regret that the unabating insecurity, particularly in the northern parts of the country, is not only threatening the nation’s fledgling democracy, but also capable of jeopardising the peace, unity and cohesion of the country.

The President must not wait for people to resort to self-help before taking decisive measures to combat the level of insecurity in the country.

The resort to prayers or divine intervention by the Presidency over what is apparently self-inflicted menace by terrorists who parade as herdsmen is also unfortunate.

If our security agencies cannot handle internal security, we wonder what will happen if the nation should witness external aggression. It is unfortunate that the police, DSS and military personnel paid with tax payers’ money can no longer protect the citizens from enemies within.

The Tide, therefore, demands that the security chiefs must be given a red card now because they have failed the nation woefully.