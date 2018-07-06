The family of late legendary Nigerian musician, Augustine Okeleke Onwubuya, better known as Ras Kimono has announced that he will be buried on August 25, 2018. The statement issued by the family reads: “We wish to inform the general public that the burial ceremony for Ras Kimono has been slated for 25th day of August 2018.
The programme of the events leading to the funeral will be made available in due course”.
We wish to thank everyone who has individually and collectively supported us during these trying times and we pray the Almighty God to guide and protect us all”, the statement read.
It would be recalled that the veteran reggae star died a few weeks back at the age of 60.
Ras Kimono To Be Buried, August 25
